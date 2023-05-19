Dominica featured in 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

World-renowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine hit stands this week featuring Dominica, the Caribbean’s ‘Nature Island,’ as one of this year’s key destinations.

Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated announced Dominica as a participating destination for the first time, releasing a sneak peek of models Sixtine Rouyre and Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s shoot.

Famous for hiking, diving, whale watching and being the hot spa capital of the Caribbean, Dominica is best known for its unsurpassed natural beauty, making it a perfect backdrop for the acclaimed magazine’s models.

Participating models were photographed at Dominica’s most popular destinations, including Batibou Beach, Scotts Head, Hampstead Beach, and Jacko Falls, as well as the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa and Jungle Bay Hotel.

This year’s talent included the iconic Leyna Bloom, Kamie Crawford, Christen Harper, Padma Lakshmi, Yumi Nu, Olivia Ponton, and Nicole Williams English, in addition to Sixtine Rouyre and Melissa Wood-Tepperberg.

“As Dominica receives more worldwide recognition as a premier travel destination, we are thrilled to have been chosen as a location for this year’s issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine,” said Minister of Tourism Denise Charles. “This feature represents a huge success for our island, and we are hopeful that it entices more travellers to visit.”

Located along Douglas Bay on the island’s northwest side, the newly branded IHG Hotel Group 151-room InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa offers a unique and luxurious stay for travellers with its four outdoor pools, expansive spa, fitness centre, beach access, and 8,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space to accommodate corporate events. Located in Soufriere, Jungle Bay Hotel includes private cabanas, yoga and wellness packages, award-winning dining and is also certified at the highest level for sustainable tourism and quality standards with Dominica’s Nature Island Standards of Excellence (NISE).

Discover Dominica Authority thanked its stakeholders who helped make this vision a reality, including The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, The Ministry of Tourism, Intercontinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa, Jungle Bay, Island Locations, and the friendly people of Dominica who helped provide an unforgettable experience for visitors.