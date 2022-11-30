DLP calls off campaign rally after threats issued to party supporters

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) said it has cancelled its campaign launch in the Salisbury Constituency tonight due to concerns for the safety of its supporters and representatives.

In a statement this afternoon, the party said: “The DLP is concerned for the safety of the thousands of Dominicans who would attend this rally to show support for our candidate, Ms Lynsia Frank.”

“Over the past few days, and more so, in the last 12 hours, there have been several reports of threats made to the supporters of the DLP. We have also received information that some elements of the United Workers Party…are planning to take actions to prevent Labourites and Dominicans from participating in our rally in Salisbury.”

The DLP said it “will not be lured into this potentially deadly environment and will not put the lives of our supporters and Dominicans at risk.”

It has apologised to the vendors and shop owners affected by the cancelation.

The DLP will hold a rally in the Prime Minister’s constituency of Vieille Case where Frank will be allowed to launch her campaign.