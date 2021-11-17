Direct flights to St. Kitts with Air Canada set to start Dec. 19

Starting Dec. 19, 2021 Canadians can fly direct from Toronto to St. Kitts with Air Canada.

The weekly Sunday flights continue through April 24, 2022. Canadians may also travel to St. Kitts via a number of U.S. gateways, says the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

St. Kitts’ latest Winter Escape promotion, part of the island’s ‘Awake Your Sense of Wander’ campaign, runs until Dec. 31.

The promotion invites vaccinated travellers to enjoy offerings ranging from percentage discounts to free nights on multi-night bookings, to complimentary breakfast, for travel through April 30, 2022.

Participating hotels include The Four Seasons Nevis, Montpelier Plantation and Beach, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino and Royal St. Kitts.

St. Kitts is also anticipating an increase in cruise ship arrivals, including four inaugural calls from top cruise lines.

Four cruise ship arrivals marked the first week of November. It was the island’s first four-ship-week since before the pandemic. St. Kitts was the only marquee port in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to receive four ships. This month St. Kitts will receive 28 cruise calls with an estimated total of 72,163 passengers.

As the St. Kitts Tourism Authority notes, only travellers who are fully vaccinated can travel to St. Kitts by air. For entry into the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, all Travel Protocols and Requirements remain in place, including the submission of negative test results from an RT PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.