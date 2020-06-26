Deputy Prime Minister Richards Intends to Appeal Defamation Ruling

Your browser don't support audio player

St Kitts and Nevis’ Deputy Prime Minister Hon Shawn K Richards has expressed his intention to appeal an April 15, 2019 High Court ruling which found him liable of defamation against former St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) senator Nigel Carty.

High Court judge His Lordship Mr Justice Eddy Ventose on June 15, ordered St Kitts and Nevis’ Deputy Prime Minister Hon Shawn K Richards to pay former St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) senator Nigel Carty, EC$375,000 in damages for the 10-year-old defamation case.

Deputy Prime Minister Richards, in a video statement on Wednesday, expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling.

In awarding Carty EC$275,000 in general damages, Justice Ventose noted noted it was to compensate him for “the wrong he has suffered and the damage to his reputation; to vindicate his good name; and for the distress, hurt and humiliation which the defamatory publication” Richards caused Carty.

The EC$375,000 is to be paid by Richards to Carty within 28 days of the June 15 ruling.

Richards, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) parliamentary representative for St Christopher 5, sat on the opposition benches when the defamation remarks were made on January 13 and 16, 2010 on political platforms.

The matter was first heard on April 15, 2019. A hearing for the assessment of damages was scheduled for November 28, 2019.

Carty was represented by Mrs Angelina Gracy Sookoo-Bobb of the law firm Sylvester Anthony. Richards was represented by Terrance Byron and Miss Indira Butler.