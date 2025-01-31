Davin Francis Announced as the Inaugural Recipient of the Development Bank Mental Health Walk/Run 10K Grant

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) is thrilled to announce Davin Francis as the inaugural recipient of the 2024 Development Bank Mental Health Walk/Run Grant. This prestigious award underscores the Bank’s commitment to supporting mental health initiatives and empowering local professionals in the field.

The $10,000 grant will enable Francis to advance his clinical psychology doctoral studies, further equipping him to address mental health challenges in St. Kitts and Nevis. A dedicated mental health advocate with over a decade of experience, Francis shared his gratitude, “I am truly honored and humbled to be the first recipient of the Development Bank Mental Health Walk/Run Grant. This financial support will directly assist with financing the cost of my clinical psychology doctoral studies and indirectly help with bringing a skill set that is necessary for our country,” Francis said.

He added, as someone who has been professionally involved in the mental health landscape for over a decade, he commends the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for leading the way in supporting this cause, and encourages other entities, citizens, and residents of our country to advocate for mental health to be at the forefront of conversations and policies as he believes that ultimately, this will ensure that we all contribute to reducing mental health stigma in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The announcement coincides with the unveiling of the 2025 Development Bank Mental Health Walk/Run, set to take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, under the inspiring theme “Step by Step, Moving as One.” Building on last year’s successful event, which attracted over 300 participants under the slogan “Take a Stride, Heal Inside,” this year’s walk/run promises to be an even more impactful event.

Chantelle Rochester, DBSKN’s Integrated Marketing and Communications Manager and visionary behind the Development Bank Mental Health Walk/Run and Grant, remarked, “This initiative was created to not only raise awareness of mental health but also to provide tangible support to those working to advance this field. Davin’s achievements and aspirations align perfectly with the vision of the grant, and we are immensely proud to support his journey. Together, through events like the Mental Health Walk/Run, we can champion change and promote mental well-being in our nation.”

Laurinston Matthew, General Manager of DBSKN, highlighted the importance of the initiative, “At the Development Bank, we recognize that mental health is essential to building resilient communities. This grant and event reflect our commitment to build a culture of understanding, advocacy, and support. We encourage everyone to join us in May for this meaningful cause.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Chairman of the Board Shavon Douglas highlighted the Development Bank’s leadership in mental health advocacy, “The Development Bank has always been a driving force for progress in our community, and this initiative underscores our steadfast commitment to holistic development. Mental health is not merely an individual issue; it is a critical national priority. Through this grant and our annual walk/run, we are taking meaningful strides to ensure that no one is left behind. We warmly encourage everyone to join us this May as we move forward together step by step as a united and resilient community.”

Registration for the 2025 walk/run is now open. Let’s take strides together to heal inside and continue building a future where mental health is a priority for all.

For event details or registration, please contact:

Contact Information

Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis

1 (869) 765-4342

1 9869) 465-2288 Ext 1322

developmentbankmarketing@skndb.com