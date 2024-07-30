Curaçao becomes an Associate Member of CARICOM

Curaçao received a warm welcome to the Caribbean community as the country was officially admitted as the sixth Associate Member of CARICOM.

CARICOM Secretary-General Carla Barnett says CARICOM looks forward to Curaçao’s active engagement as the newest member of the CARICOM family.

Prime Minister of Curaçao, Gilmar Pisas, says just as is the case with the other Associate Members and their relationship with the UK, Curaçao’s membership and commitment within the family of the Kingdom of the Netherlands will not compromise its commitments toward further regional intergration and its objectives.

The prime minister says Curaçao’s commitment comes from the fact that it is part of the Caribbean family as the country’s cultural identity is linked to the rich, historical heritage of the Caribbean region. He says Curaçao intends to demonstrate a firm commitment towards CARICOM and the common aspirations of its members.

“By joining CARICOM, we affirm our commitment to work together in the interest of the collective values and aspiration that binds all of us as small island development States in the Caribbean region.

“We bring to CARICOM a unique blend of cultural traditions, economic strengths and social perspective that will hopefully enrich the community as a whole.”

The Prime Minister of Curaçao went on to state: “Economic integration is at the heart of CARICOM’s mission. Our strategic location, ports and well-developed physical and professional service can serve as a hub for regional trade. By investing in connectivity and logistics we can help slimline the movement of goods and services across the Caribbean, boosting activity among our nations and creating jobs for all of us. By working together we can create a more competitive resilient regional economy”

Prime minister Pisas says to demonstrate Curaçao’s commitment to regional trade, the country has already started negotiations with the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago also about to do so with Suriname. These negotiations will result in a mutually beneficial trade agreement with these Member States. When finalised, trade agreements will come into effect after Curaçao’s membership of the World Trade Organization is a fact.

Curaçao is also committed to support initiatives in CARICOM that provide the potential for collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, new forms of agriculture, digital technology and telecommunications, human capital development, climate resilience and sustainable development.

The other five Associate Members of CARICOM are Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands and the Turks and Caicos.

Member States gathered in Grenada over the weekend for the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community where Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell assumed the role of CARICOM Chairman from outgoing Chairman, President Dr Irfaan Ali.