COVID-free Anguilla reopens from August 21. What can Cayman learn?

Anguilla will begin accepting applications for entry from visitors wishing to travel to the island as of August 21.

The announcement was made by Quincia Gumbs-Marie, Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism, at a press conference hosted by the Premier, Dr. Ellis Webster on Thursday, August 13.

The Parliamentary Secretary is leading the task force in charge of the reopening effort. Phase One will run from August 21 through October 31.

“Anguilla is currently COVID-19 free, so our objective has always been to reopen in a prudent way, taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of our residents and our guests,” stated Gumbs-Marie.

“We have witnessed the developments on some of our neighboring islands, and we have therefore established very strict protocols, grounded in our ability to contain and mitigate the risks of an imported case.”

“We look forward to welcoming our guests back to Anguilla, safely and responsibly,” said Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board. “We know that there is considerable pent-up demand for Anguilla, among our homeowners, our repeat guests, and those who just need a break from the stress and strain of the past several months. We offer a wonderful respite, a safe haven where you can relax and enjoy our spectacular beaches and our culinary delights, in the comfort of a lovely villa, your home away from home.”

From Friday, August 21, visitors wishing to enter Anguilla may start the pre-registration process online at the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website. Application requirements include the visitor’s home address and proposed travel dates; the submission of a negative PCR test, taken within three to five days prior to arrival; and a health insurance policy that will cover any medical expenses incurred in relation to COVID-19 treatment. Once the application is approved, an electronic certificate authorising travel to Anguilla will be issued.

All passengers will be given a PCR test on arrival, with a second test administered on day 10 of their visit. During this period, they can enjoy all the facilities and amenities at their villa. Once a negative result is returned after the second test, guests are then free to explore the island.

In the event of a positive test, the guest will have to isolate at a government approved location. The use of rental vehicles is also prohibited until clearance is received on day 10. It should be noted however, that there is not a minimum stay requirement; guests are free to visit for shorter periods as well. Visitors from low-risk countries will be given preference; those from high-risk countries will be assessed on a case by case basis, taking into consideration their place of residence.

A list of approved accommodations, particularly in the villa sector, will be available on the portal, as all properties must be registered and certified to receive guests. A rigorous program of staff training is currently underway.

It should be noted that as the island is presently COVID- 19 free, wearing a mask is not mandatory. However, guests on island are expected to observe social distancing and follow the stringent hygiene practices that have allowed the island to retain its coveted status for the past four months.