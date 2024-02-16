Community Policing to Be A Fundamental Part Of The Ministry Of National Security’s Crime Prevention Strategy

At his Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on February 13, 2024, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew affirmed the commitment of the Ministry of National Security towards addressing crime and violence in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Key to the ministry’s goal is to increase the presence of police officers in communities where they can engage with citizens, listen to their concerns and suggestions, and in particular, reach the at-risk and vulnerable youths where they are and engage them on the dangers of gangs and violence.

In support of this, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said the ministry has expanded its cadet programme and is on the verge of transitioning the Explorers Club initiative.

“We have also restarted the M.A.G.I.C. Programme. It was stopped in 2015, when the Government changed. It’s a programme where officers go to schools and really inculcate knowledge of dealing with issues [affecting] young people and to divert them away from a life of crime and violence and gangs,” said the national security minister.

On February 01, 2024, twenty-four (24) students of the Joshua Obadiah Primary School were presented with certificates, having successfully completed the Mentoring, Advising, Guiding, Instructing Children (M.A.G.I.C.) Programme.

Notwithstanding this approach, Prime Minister Drew said other facets of policing are also being strengthened to complement the community policing initiative and improve the overall safety and security of citizens and residents.

One such area is the K9 Unit, which the prime minister said has been restarted in its full complement.

“We have brought in new canine specimens, or dogs in simple terms, and they have been trained and they are now on the job to help to deal with the issue of national security,” he said.

The national security minister was also pleased to report that the Dieppe Bay Police Station was recently reopened offering its full services to the residents of Dieppe Bay and the surrounding communities.