CARICOM continuing efforts to find solution in Haiti- President Ali

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) chairman, Dr Irfaan Ali says the regional integration movement is continuing efforts to formulate a Haitian-led solution to the current turmoil in the French-speaking CARICOM member state.

President Ali said Guyana and the rest of CARICOM remain resolute in their pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

“We also as a country support every effort to build safe societies, societies in which any act of terror, or

“So, we will continue to work until all members of the human family can achieve that important human desire of living in peace and building prosperous and harmonious societies,” he told the handing-over ceremony for GUY$110.8 million (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) in humanitarian aid for Palestine.

Ali said that the situation in Haiti is also being monitored.

In 2023, the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) was formulated to extend the Community’s Good Offices to the Government of Haiti and Haitian stakeholders. The group has engaged a wide range of actors, including Haitian politicians, political parties, the religious community, the private sector, the diaspora, and civil society.

To facilitate this return to normalcy, Prime Minister, Ariel Henry has since resigned, paving the way for creating a Transitional Presidential Council.

“We have been spending a lot of time supporting efforts there. We have also dedicated resources as a government,” Ali said, adding that the EPG will receive continuous support from Guyana, as the group aims to aid the return of fully functioning state institutions.

Recent reports indicate that gang violence has surged in Haiti, as the country continues to spiral.

According to a recent UN report, more than 2,500 people were killed or wounded across Haiti from January to March.

A US military plane – which landed in Port-au-Prince, on Tuesday – bringing non lethal material for the country’s security forces.

The airport has been closed since March 4, this year, and ports have been out of service in an area almost totally controlled by gangs.

The United Nations Tuesday reported that its humanitarian colleagues say that the procurement of essential supplies, including food and medicines, is becoming increasingly challenging – with the international airport closed, main ports barely functioning and roads leading out of the capital blocked.

“Fuel availability has also become a pressing issue with prices soaring on the black market and transportation costs on the rise,” the UN spokesman added..