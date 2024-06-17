Cocaine bound for Australia seized in Dominican Republic

Agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) of the Dominican Republic have seized a shipment of cocaine that was destined for Australia.

In a statement on Sunday, DNCD said it received a tip about contraband and went to the warehouses of a company, located in the National District, where they confiscated eight packages, which were disguised as sun protection sleeves.

A search of the packages revealed the cocaine which had a preliminary weight of 235 grams.

DNCD said the drugs were sent by a man with an alleged address on República de Ecuador Street, National District, and would have been received by an individual in Australia.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.