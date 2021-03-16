Closure of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC)

The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) wishes to inform you that the College will be closed on Tuesday March 16 and Wednesday March 17, 2021.

The College’s Employee Appreciation Day will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 while there will be ongoing maintenance work at the College on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

You are therefore asked to note that the College will reopen and resume its regular operations on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

We thank you for your patience and kind understanding.

For further information please email admin@cfbc.edu.kn.