Children’s Return To Day Care Will Take Place Following Implementation of Covid 19 Protocols at Centers

In accordance with the recent Statutory Rules and Orders which makes clear the conditions for the reopening of early childhood centres, please be aware that all early childhood facilities will operate in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Education.

Therefore, parents and guardians are asked to note that all early childhood development centres will remain closed until they are authorized to provide service consistent with COVID- 19 protocols. A further announcement will be made after meeting with all Early Childhood providers.

All Early Childhood employees are asked to present for work on Monday July 12thto facilitate the efforts of preparing the centres for the return of children later this week.

Again, a subsequent announcement will be made updating you on the reopening of early childhood centres for children.