CHAPMAN WINS WRONGFUL ARREST LAWSUIT

Caldre Chapman of Gingerland Nevis has been awarded almost $90 000.00 after winning his lawsuit against the police for wrongful arrest in April of 2017 for guns and ammunition .

Chapman was represented by Attorney Sherry-Ann Liburd-Charles. Chapman was charged with guns and ammo possession but his case was withdrawn for lack of evidence on trial day.

After that incident he was fired from his job in addition to numerous other jobs as employers consistently pointed to the incident and the subsequent frequent inquiries of the police in relation to the said incident . He was no longer able to travel to Canada to work on the farms there something he had done twice before.

He won $31000 in loss of earnings, $23600 in wrongful arrest, $30000 in aggravated damages. The police stole his gold necklace and silver bracelet during the arrest which they have 21 days to returned otherwise they will have to pay an extra $5000.