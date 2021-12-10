CDB commits to combatting corruption in all forms

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) on Thursday gave its commitment to promote good governance in its own operations and within its borrowing member countries, and combatting corruption in all forms, as it observed International Anti-Corruption Day.

CDB President Dr Gene Leon said in a statement that the Bank completely supports the 2021 campaign for International Anti-Corruption Day – which has as its theme, “Your right, your role: say no to corruption” – and stands in solidarity with other international organisations in the UN-led global observance of the day.

“Beyond this annual commemoration, the Bank remains fully committed to promoting good governance in its own operations and in our Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs); and to combatting corruption in all its forms. This is in alignment with Goal 16 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which speaks to the building of effective, accountable and inclusive institutions,” he said.

“Internally, the Bank demonstrates its commitment to good governance through the ongoing work of its Office of Integrity Compliance and Accountability (ICA), which manages the risks posed by wrongdoing, including corruption, money laundering, terrorist financing, and cybercrime while helping the Bank to meet its fiduciary duty through training and capacity building. ICA also spearheads CDB’s outreach to our BMCs which centres on fostering and promoting strong governance practices as a means of facilitating sustainable economic growth.”

Ahead of International Anti-Corruption Day, the Barbados-based Bank hosted the second annual Caribbean Conference on Corruption, Compliance, and Cybercrime. Popularly known as the 3Cs Conference, the event was held December 7 to 8 under the theme, “Ending Poverty and Driving Growth: Promoting Good Governance by Curbing Corruption, Money Laundering and Cybercrime in the Caribbean”.

Referring to his keynote address to the conference, Dr Leon emphasised that embracing good governance is a choice that can build or break credibility.

“I also encouraged regional governments and organisations to make governance the pedestal of credibility by fostering adherence to the rule of law, establishing and maintaining effective legal and regulatory frameworks, and by pursuing anti-corruption policies that promote trust and build integrity.

“As we observe International Anti-Corruption Day let us, as leaders and citizens of the region, practice and uphold these beneficial practices. Then, we can truly transform the Caribbean into sustainable, resilient, and inclusive economies where the citizens enjoy security, health, and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, in his message to mark the day stated that “corruption betrays people, drains resources and weakens democracies”.

“Anti-Corruption Day highlights the need for us to take a stand for integrity, promote justice and demand accountability,” he said.