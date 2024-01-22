Cayon Shooting Under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating the shooting death of thirty (30)-year-old Kelvin Millard of Upper Cayon, St. Kitts. The incident occurred on January 21st, 2024, between 3AM and 4AM along the island main road in Cabbage Tree, Cayon. Responding to the scene, the Police discovered Mr Millard motionless in his vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly thereafter.

Investigations indicate that Mr Millard was accosted by an unknown number of armed assailants while he was returning to his vehicle. During an apparent attempt to escape the attack, his vehicle collided with a flamboyant tree. The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scenes and collected some items of evidential value.

The general public will be kept abreast of the investigation’s developments as it progresses. Should anyone have any information concerning this or any other criminal activity, the RSCNPF strongly encourages you to contact the nearest Police station or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.

The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to all who have been impacted by this incident.