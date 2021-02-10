Case Against Leon Natta Nelson Withdrawn by DPP

Your browser don't support audio player

Concerning the late registration of a firearm, the case against the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Representative for Constituency #7 was withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecution Valston Graham in court on Tuesday.

Freedom Fm spoke to Attorney for Natta Nelson, Sylvester Anthony, who on cross examination was able to show that this was a case of selective prosecution, as other persons affiliated with the Team Unity Government, had committed the very same offence but were not charged. Freedom FM Newsdesk spoke to Lawyer Sylvester Anthony who gave this update concerning the case.

Anthony said there were other administrative matters relating to this case, which would now be addressed, especially those concerning Natta’s salary which was halved at the time.