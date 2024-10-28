CARICOM congratulates SVG on 45th Independence Anniversary

Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Carla Barnett has extended congratulations to the Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the celebration of their 45th Anniversary of Independence.

This year’s anniversary is being celebrated under the theme “45 Years of Togetherness, Prosperity and Perseverance,” which she says encapsulates the nation’s dedication to progress and unity.

“It is testament to the resilience, unity and determination that have driven your country’s development, and contributed to the rich tapestry of accomplishments, spanning the arts, sciences, education, sports and entertainment.”

In an open letter to Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent & the Grenadines, Dr Barnett lauded the Prime Minister’s “long and impressive history of leadership within our Community, including consistently championing regional integration through initiatives in culture, diplomacy, agriculture and trade, and advocacy for peace and human rights.

“Prime Minister, as Lead Head for Transportation in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet, your focus on improving connectivity within CARICOM is essential to strengthening our integration framework, and will no doubt have a lasting positive impact. Further, your impactful leadership as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) demonstrated the impact of CARICOM leadership on the global stage.

“The Caribbean Community lauds the advocacy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the imperative of addressing the challenges of climate change for Small Island and Low-Lying Coastal Developing States, and remains in solidarity as the islands of the Grenadines seek to rebuild following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Beryl.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines attained full independence from British rule on October 27, 1979.

This year’s independence celebration which includes a parade and a national address by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves will be held later on Sunday.