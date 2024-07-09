Cannabis Board Holds Historic First Meeting

The Cannabis Board convened for its inaugural meeting on July 4, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the Cannabis Act, 2020. This well-constituted Board includes a diverse array of experts representing various sectors: medicine, law, agriculture, Rastafarian natural practitioners, trade, finance, customs, and law enforcement. The members of the Board are:

• Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

• Mr. Levi Bradshaw

• Mr. Curtis Martin

• Mr. Everton Delaney

• Mr. Samande Reid (Ras Iya)

• Mr. Iroy Pinney (Ras Iroy)

• Mr. Maurice Flanders

• Mr. Tavo Sargeant

• Mr. Terrence DeCosta

• Mr. Keino Cotton

• Ms. Nikelle Newton

• Mrs. Jihan Williams-Knight

• Ms. Lynvie Burnham

• Mr. Andre Mitchell

Although Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas was unable to attend, all other members were present. The meeting commenced with introductions and a comprehensive review of the cannabis-related legislation, emphasizing the Board’s crucial role. Hon. Samal Duggins delivered a presentation outlining the Ministry of Agriculture’s vision for the cannabis sector, underscoring the importance of the Board’s efforts in realizing this vision. Dr. Garfield Alexander followed with an update on the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, detailing the progress to date and forthcoming steps towards licensing.

Key administrative issues, including staffing and the outfitting of the Authority, were also addressed. The discussions were robust and focused on setting a solid foundation for the Authority’s operational success.

Mrs. Jihan Williams-Knight, Chairperson of the Cannabis Board, expressed her optimism and enthusiasm: “The discussions were extremely fruitful and already rich with ideas. I am encouraged by the high level of passion and enthusiasm that the members displayed. The diverse composition of the Board positions us to develop holistic and progressive policies. We are all clear that our mandate is to work, not talk, and to do what is necessary to support the development of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority and a thriving cannabis industry.”

Hon. Samal Duggins added, “I am eager to see the outcomes of our initial discussions come to fruition. The commitment and expertise of this Board are exactly what we need to drive the Cannabis industry forward and achieve our goals.”