Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday his decision to resign as Liberal Party leader.

It comes in the face of rising discontent over his leadership, after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signalled growing turmoil within his government.

A Canadian government official said that Trudeau will stay on as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak ahead of an official announcement later in the day.

It was not clear when nationwide elections would be held to pick a permanent replacement.

Trudeau came to power in 2015 after 10 years of Conservative Party rule, and had initially been hailed for returning the country to its liberal past.