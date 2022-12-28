Calypsonian Black Stalin has died

Leroy Calliste aka the Black Stalin has died.

The 81-year-old bard passed away this morning at his home in San Fernando.

His wife Patsy confirmed his death to Loop news.

She said he passed away peacefully at home around 9.45 am with his family around him.

She said he spent three weeks at the San Fernando General Hospital where the nurses and doctors gave him good treatment.

Stalin suffered a stroke eight years ago and has been ailing since.

Patsy praised his children and grandchildren for taking up the mantle to help her care for him over that time.

Asked what she wanted to tell the nation about her husband, she said: “I know he gave them a lot of joy, a lot of love, a lot of rhythms, and a lot of lyrics. I know he has a lot of people out there who love him very much.”

A five-time calypso monarch, Stalin, who referred to himself as the black man, was known for his witty and biting social and political commentary such as ‘Ism Schism”, “Sufferers”, “Bun Dem”, and “We Could Make it if We Try”.

In 1999, Stalin was crowned Calypso King of Kings in 1999 for his rendition of “Black Man Feeling to Party”, “Wine, Boy” (aka “Wine, Dhanraj, Wine”).

In 2008, he was conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the University of the West Indies.

Stalin leaves to mourn his wife and five children.