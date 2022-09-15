Cabinet Approves Honorarium for Frontline Workers

The St Kitts Nevis Labour Party Administration has through the Federal Cabinet Approved the payment of an honorarium for frontline workers who had not previously received any form of compensation for work directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to cabinet secretary Dr. Marcus Natta this payment was approved during the Monday12th September 2022 cabinet meeting.

“The government continues its efforts to recognize our frontline workers; that is, the essential workers who have been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and who have been called to meet the basic needs of the people of the federation and all inbound and outbound travelers to and from the Federation. As such, Cabinet has approved the payment of an honorarium to frontline workers for the services provided to their fellow citizens and residents. However, it is important to note that persons who previously received any form of compensation for work directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic will not be eligible for an honorarium under this initiative.”

Dr. Natta has further advised that the government has taken a number of steps in an effort to revive the entertainment sector.

“Approval has also been granted by the Cabinet for the removal of the amended guideline for the reopening of the entertainment sector following the coronavirus pandemic, which placed several restrictions on the event promoters and organizers incurring added costs.

The amended guidelines proposed a three-tier request system which required that notification was first sent to the Ministry of Entertainment at least one month in advance, followed by an application for permission which was sent to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, and the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire & Rescue Services.

In addition, it prescribed a set capacity for mass events stipulating 75% of the usual capacity where patrons were fully vaccinated and those mandatory COVID-19 procedures which incorporated contact tracing, hand sanitization stations, face masks, and temperature checks are conducted before entry of patrons.

However, in keeping with the government’s efforts to revive the entertainment sector, the Cabinet has chosen to revert to the previous system which requires promoters and organizers to simply complete the event application process to host an event via the online portal at www.police.kn.”

Dr. Natta Noted that the government intends to amend the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Act.

“Additionally, the Cabinet has made a decision to amend the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Act such that the mandatory wearing of masks will only be required at public hospitals and health clinics. In the interim, until the amendments are tabled in the National Assembly, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force will be instructed not to enforce the current general mask mandates.”

The Cabinet has also approved the payment of salaries for the former COVID-19 Compliance Officers for the remaining four months of the year 2022.