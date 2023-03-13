BVI National Assembly dissolved, no date set for general election

Governor John Rankin has dissolved the British Virgin Islands’ National Assembly after receiving advice from Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley on Friday.

The gazetted proclamation went into effect after parliamentarians held a marathon session to pass 16 pieces of legislation.

The proclamation read: “I, JOHN RANKIN CMG, Governor of the Virgin Islands, by virtue and in exercise of the powers vested in me and in accordance with section 84(2) of the Virgin Islands Constitution Order 2007, U.K.S.I. 2007 No. 1678, do hereby proclaim that the House of Assembly shall be dissolved on the 10th day of March, 2023.”

It added: “And all Members of the said House of Assembly and all His Majesty’s loving subjects in the Virgin Islands and all other persons whom it may concern are hereby required to take due notice hereof and to govern themselves accordingly.”

The dissolving of parliament came almost five years to the date of the first session of parliament following the 2019 election. The Virgin Islands Party won eight of the 15 seats in Parliament.

Wheatley, who leaders the National Unity Government, has not given a date for the election but BVI law says it must be held no less than 21 days after the dissolution and within 60 days, which means the election can take place between the dates of March 31 and May 10, 2023.

The territory’s election machinery is already in place.

The governor has approved over 20 polling locations across the BVI’s nine districts.

Tomorrow is the deadline for persons interested in voting to apply to the Office of the Supervisor of Elections to be included in the 2023 Voter’s List or have their place of residence changed.

To vote on election day, you must present a form of ID which include a passport, belonger card, drivers licence, National Health Insurance Card or previously Issued Voter Identification Card.