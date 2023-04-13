Burna Boy, Dexta Daps & Kes added to St Kitts Music Festival cast

Organisers of the St Kitts Music Festival unveiled the second wave of artistes who will perform at the event in June.
Among the performers announced today are Nigerian Afro-beats mega-star Burna Boy, Jamaican Dancehall sensation Dexta Daps and Trinidadian Soca group Kes the Band.
The performers unveiled today are:
Akaiiusweet
Kollision Band
Small Axe Band
Stadics
Erica Edwards
Anthony B
Romain Virgo
Teejay
Nicha B
313 Family
Mr Bagnall
Kes The Band
Nailah Blackman
Preedy
Gramps Morgan
Nu Vybes Band Intl.
Ricardo Dru
Dexta Daps
Burna Boy
They join a packed line-up that includes Air Supply, Koffee and Chronixx
The St Kitts Music Festival takes place from June 22 to 24.