Burna Boy, Dexta Daps & Kes added to St Kitts Music Festival cast

Organisers of the St Kitts Music Festival unveiled the second wave of artistes who will perform at the event in June.

Among the performers announced today are Nigerian Afro-beats mega-star Burna Boy, Jamaican Dancehall sensation Dexta Daps and Trinidadian Soca group Kes the Band.

The performers unveiled today are:

Akaiiusweet

Kollision Band

Small Axe Band

Stadics

Erica Edwards

Anthony B

Romain Virgo

Teejay

Nicha B

313 Family

Mr Bagnall

Kes The Band

Nailah Blackman

Preedy

Gramps Morgan

Nu Vybes Band Intl.

Ricardo Dru

Dexta Daps

Burna Boy

They join a packed line-up that includes Air Supply, Koffee and Chronixx

The St Kitts Music Festival takes place from June 22 to 24.