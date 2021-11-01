Bulletin: Cruise Ship Days

November 01, 2021 in Community Pulse
To ensure the safety of the General Public and offer a healthy and quality experience to our visitors, please take note that on cruise ship days there will be NO access to the following tours and attraction sites during the hours of 6:00am to 6:00pm:
Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park
Carambola Beach Club
Caribelle Batik
Fairview Great House
Palms Court Gardens
Port Zante including craft vendors from the Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks
St. Kitts Scenic Railway
This is a bulletin from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.