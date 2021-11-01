Bulletin: Cruise Ship Days

To ensure the safety of the General Public and offer a healthy and quality experience to our visitors, please take note that on cruise ship days there will be NO access to the following tours and attraction sites during the hours of 6:00am to 6:00pm:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including craft vendors from the Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

This is a bulletin from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.