Big Lice Wattley Congratulates Team Unity Government on Surpluses but Says it was not Trickling Down to the Small Man

Responding to Prime Minister Harris’ statement on Leadership Matters that the country continues to be the best managed economy for any small state in the Western Hemisphere, Social Activist and Former CFBC Lecturer Duncan Big Lice Wattley told Freedom Fm Issues listeners on Wednesday that “there is a different picture when you walk the streets”.

Wattley emphasized that the surpluses alluded to by Prime Minister Harris were not rebounding to the small man. Wattley said people were hurting in St Kitts-Nevis.

Wattley referenced displaced Marriott workers and the over 200 Four Season workers recently laid off, severance workers and small businesses who had not benefitted from the surpluses or stimulus packages.