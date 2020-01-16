Bernie Sanders Introduces Plan to Legalize Marijuana Nationwide During First 100 Days In Office

The legalization of cannabis has done wonders for those seeking to use it for medicinal purposes.Despite the fact that in various places, the medicinal properties of cannabis are presented as debatable, the science is quite clear that cannabis can help treat and possibly even cure a wide variety of diseases. This is precisely why many people are choosing to use medical cannabis, and even grow their own medical cannabis in if they live in a place, like Canada, where one can legally grow their own cannabis. In Canada, it can be done through the ACMPR program. Medical reasons are why most people use cannabis, at least according to a new study published Friday in the JAMA Open Network. The study surveyed more than 165,000 men and women across the country between 2016 and 2017.

If cannabis is legalized in the United States, it will only bring more awareness to the healing potentials of this plant and help to reduce a negative stigma that’s been attached to it for years. This may happen in the United States, as it has already happened in Canada.

According to current presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders:

It is time to admit the criminalization of marijuana was a disaster, especially for communities of color, and allow those most impacted to move forward with their lives. Our job now is to legalize marijuana and vacate and expunge past marijuana convictions, and ensure that revenue from legal marijuana is reinvested in communities hit hardest by the War on Drugs.

Four years ago, the establishment media and politicians told us legalizing marijuana was “too radical.” Today, 11 states have legalized recreational marijuana and 33 states have legalized medical marijuana. Marijuana legalization is supported by a majority of the American people. We’ve come a long way in the last few years. Now we are going to complete what we started. We’re going to legalize marijuana and invest in communities hit hardest by the War on Drugs.