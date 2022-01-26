Belize’s opposition leader to resign

Belizean politician Patrick Faber has announced that he will resign as leader of the opposition in the house of representatives and as the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP). Both resignations become effective on January 31, 2022.

The move comes following intense public pressure surrounding an alleged domestic incident.

Faber in a pre-recorded video message earlier this week said:

“While I maintain that the information circulating about matters with Dr Shanikka Arnold are not the facts, the ills that come with allegations are simply too much of a burden for me to place on the shoulders of our beloved party and its faithful membership.

I have made a decision to focus my attention on giving my fiancé, in this her time of need, my full attention and support. While doing so I will also work on me to ensure that in future times I can continue to be as best as I can the advocate for Belize’s development that you’ve all known me to be in the past.”

Faber said he remains committed to the people of Collet whom he will continue to represent.

Since the announcement of his resignation, the United Democratic Party National Organization of Women (UDP NOW) has thrown its support behind Tracy Panton as the next leader of the opposition and leader of the UDP.

Meanwhile, former leader of the opposition Shyne Barrow has offered up himself again to run for the position.

On his official Facebook Page Barrow stated:

7 months ago I stood for the UDP and led the charge to protect the institution of the UDP.

The last 7 days I have been inundated with media requests for interviews and public comment regarding the crisis that has befallen our beloved UDP and the former Party Leader.

I refrained from comment because I wanted to give our Party and the former Leader the space to do what was in the best interest of the UDP and that is to make way for new Leadership.

That day has come thus I wish Hon. Faber well and I hereby declare to our UDP faithful and the entire Nation, who need a strong Opposition, that I led the charge for new leadership and reform 7 months ago and I humbly offer myself today to be your new Leader of the great United Democratic Party.

I will work hand in hand with my UDP brothers and sisters from our Constituency Leaders to our campaigners to reform and rebuild our Party in the cities, towns and villages across our Nation.

I will lead and serve with humility, conviction, compassion, vision, inclusion, equality and unity to transform our beloved UDP into a formidable force that will regain the confidence and trust of the masses so we can serve all citizens as the next Government of Belize.

Faber remains the leader of the political party and the opposition until he officially sends in his resignation.