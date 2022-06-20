Barbados Prime Minister Mottley tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to an officially released statement.

The statement by the Office of the Prime Minister said that Mottley has “a mild case and she has indicated that she is doing well…The doctors have advised that she will remain at home until they determine otherwise,” the statement said.

Last week, Prime Minister Mottley, who is fully vaccinated, hosted a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by the Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva.

Mottley has become the latest Caribbean Community (Caricom) leader to have tested positive for the virus that has infected and killed thousands of people in the region.