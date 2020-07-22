Barbados opens applications for 12-month work programme

Barbados is now accepting visa applications for people to live and work remotely from the island.

In a message posted on the application website, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said that the ‘Barbados Welcome Stamp’ visa will allow applicants to live and work remotely in the island for 12 months.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tremendous challenge to people around the world, we believe it has also opened up opportunities,” Mottley said.

“We recognise more people are working remotely, sometimes in very stressful conditions, with little option for vacation. Our new 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp is a visa that allows you to relocate and work from one of the world’s most beloved tourism destinations,” she added.

Earlier this month, when discussing the visa, Mottley said, “you don’t need to work in Europe or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back. But in order for those things to truly resonate, what does it mean? It means that what we offer has to be world-class and what we continue to offer is world-class.”

Anyone aged 18 and older can apply for the Barbados Welcome Stamp visa.

Applicants have the choice of applying for themselves only, or applying for their spouses and children as well.