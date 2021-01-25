Bangladesh sweep ODI series 3-0 against West Indies

Bangladesh beat the West Indies by 120 runs in the third one-day international in Chittagong Monday to sweep the series 3-0.
Mohammad Saifuddin claimed three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 177 runs in 44.2 overs.
Earlier, four players hit fifties as Bangladesh made 297-6 in their 50 overs.
The hosts won the first two matches of the series in Dhaka by six and seven wickets respectively
The two teams will play two Test matches in February.
Scoreboard
Bangladesh innings
Tamim Iqbal c Hosein b Joseph 64
Liton Das lbw b Joseph 0
Najmul Hossain lbw b Mayers 20
Shakib Al Hasan b Reifer 51
Mushfiqur Rahim c Joseph b Reifer 64
Mahmudullah not out 64
Soumya Sarkar run out 7
Mohammad Saifuddin not out 5
Extras (lb 4, w 15, nb 3) 22
Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 297
Did not bat: Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Liton), 2-38 ( Najmul), 3-131 (Tamim), 4-179 ( Shakib, 5-251 ( Mushfiqur), 6-283 (Soumya)
Bowling: Joseph 10-0-48-2 (nb 1, w3), Harding 10-0-88-0 (nb2, w7), Mayers 7-0-34-1 (w1), Reifer 10-0-61-2, Hosein 10-0-46-0 (w4), Jason 3-0-16-0
West Indies innings
Kjorn Ottley c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 1
Sunil Ambris lbw b Mustafizur 13
Nkrumah Bonner b Saifuddin 31
Kyle Mayers lbw b Mehidy 11
Jason Mohammed c Mushfiqur b Saifuddin 17
Rovman Powell lbw b Soumya 47
Jahmar Hamilton c Mushfiqur b Mehidy 5
Raymon Reifer c and b Taskin 27
Alzarri Joseph run out 11
Akeal Hosein c Mushfiqur b Saifuddin 0
Keon Harding not out 1
Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 8, n 2) 13
Total (all out; 44.2 overs) 177
Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Ottley), 2-30 (Ambris), 3-47 (Mayers), 4-79 (Mohammed), 5-93 (Bonner), 6-117 (Hamilton), 7-155 (Powell), 8-174 (Joseph), 9-175 (Hosein), 10-177 (Reifer)
Bowling: Saifuddin 9-0-51-3 (w2), Mustafizur 6-0-24-2 (w4), Taskin 8.2-1-32-1 (nb2), Mehidy 10-2-18-2 (w1), Shakib 4.5-0-12-0, Mahmudullah 2-0-11-0(w1), Soumya 3.1-0-22-1, Najmul 1-0-4-0
Result: Bangladesh win by 120 runs
Series Result: Bangladesh win three-match series 3-0
Man-of-the-match: Mushfiqur Rahim
Man-of-the-series: Shakib Al Hasan
Toss: West Indies, elected to field first
Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN),
TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)
Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)