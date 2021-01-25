Bangladesh sweep ODI series 3-0 against West Indies

Bangladesh beat the West Indies by 120 runs in the third one-day international in Chittagong Monday to sweep the series 3-0.

Mohammad Saifuddin claimed three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 177 runs in 44.2 overs.

Earlier, four players hit fifties as Bangladesh made 297-6 in their 50 overs.

The hosts won the first two matches of the series in Dhaka by six and seven wickets respectively

The two teams will play two Test matches in February.

Scoreboard

Bangladesh innings

Tamim Iqbal c Hosein b Joseph 64

Liton Das lbw b Joseph 0

Najmul Hossain lbw b Mayers 20

Shakib Al Hasan b Reifer 51

Mushfiqur Rahim c Joseph b Reifer 64

Mahmudullah not out 64

Soumya Sarkar run out 7

Mohammad Saifuddin not out 5

Extras (lb 4, w 15, nb 3) 22

Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 297

Did not bat: Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Liton), 2-38 ( Najmul), 3-131 (Tamim), 4-179 ( Shakib, 5-251 ( Mushfiqur), 6-283 (Soumya)

Bowling: Joseph 10-0-48-2 (nb 1, w3), Harding 10-0-88-0 (nb2, w7), Mayers 7-0-34-1 (w1), Reifer 10-0-61-2, Hosein 10-0-46-0 (w4), Jason 3-0-16-0

West Indies innings

Kjorn Ottley c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 1

Sunil Ambris lbw b Mustafizur 13

Nkrumah Bonner b Saifuddin 31

Kyle Mayers lbw b Mehidy 11

Jason Mohammed c Mushfiqur b Saifuddin 17

Rovman Powell lbw b Soumya 47

Jahmar Hamilton c Mushfiqur b Mehidy 5

Raymon Reifer c and b Taskin 27

Alzarri Joseph run out 11

Akeal Hosein c Mushfiqur b Saifuddin 0

Keon Harding not out 1

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 8, n 2) 13

Total (all out; 44.2 overs) 177

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Ottley), 2-30 (Ambris), 3-47 (Mayers), 4-79 (Mohammed), 5-93 (Bonner), 6-117 (Hamilton), 7-155 (Powell), 8-174 (Joseph), 9-175 (Hosein), 10-177 (Reifer)

Bowling: Saifuddin 9-0-51-3 (w2), Mustafizur 6-0-24-2 (w4), Taskin 8.2-1-32-1 (nb2), Mehidy 10-2-18-2 (w1), Shakib 4.5-0-12-0, Mahmudullah 2-0-11-0(w1), Soumya 3.1-0-22-1, Najmul 1-0-4-0

Result: Bangladesh win by 120 runs

Series Result: Bangladesh win three-match series 3-0

Man-of-the-match: Mushfiqur Rahim

Man-of-the-series: Shakib Al Hasan

Toss: West Indies, elected to field first

Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN),

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)