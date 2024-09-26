Bahamas: Four people arrested following discovery of 160K in marijuana

An estimated $160,000 in marijuana was recently discovered at a residence on Epson Road in Mayfield Park, The Bahamas.

On September 24, 2024, the Drug Enforcement Unit arrested four individuals in connection with a significant drug seizure.

The arrested individuals include one male, aged 54, and three females aged 81, 33, and 19.

This happened after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the residence, uncovering the substantial quantity of suspected marijuana, which included live plants and infused marijuana treats.

In addition, a large sum of cash, believed to be linked to illegal activities, was confiscated during the operation.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the details surrounding the case.