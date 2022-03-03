AT-RISK INDIVIDUALS GIVEN A SECOND CHANCE THROUGH THE ALTERNATIVE LIFESTYLE PATHWAY PROGRAMME

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 03, 2022 (SKNIS): Under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has made significant investments within the security sector to curb the increase of violent crimes that plagued the Federation for over a decade.

One such investment has been in an intervention initiative called the Alternative Lifestyle Pathway Programme (ALPP), which targets individuals who were engaged in criminal activity or under the influence of gangs.

During the March 01, 2022 edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, Major Kayode Sutton, who is the Coordinator of the ALPP, commonly referred to as the “Peace Programme”, spoke to the background of this initiative and some of the benefits which have been realized.

“The Alternative Lifestyle Pathway Programme (ALPP) commonly referred to as “Peace Programme” is a programme carefully developed by experts in the field of social intervention, crime and violence to lend an opportunity to at-risk individuals in our society to provide them with a second chance to live a life free of crime and violence and to learn to become productive contributors and respected members of the society. It focuses on the at-risk, marginalized, disenfranchised and traumatized in our society and also persons meeting its criteria that are in need of being re-socialized, having been released from incarceration,” said Major Sutton.

Over the years, the programme has allowed for several at-risk individuals within the Federation to develop businesses which in turn have created employment opportunities for other persons.

Major Sutton indicated that the ALPP is now at Phase 3 of its overall plan of action, focusing mainly on life skills training.

“On 18 January, 2022, the ALPP launched its Life Skills Training and Exposure Programme. This is representative of Phase 3 in the engagement cycle or strategy for dealing with our at-risk groups. This programme has two components, namely the delivery of soft skills and hard skills. The soft skills entail teaching the participants to respect self and others; introduction to business; tolerance, communication and listening skills; problem solving; anger management; empathy; developing goals; self-management; self-concept…and the list goes on. The hard skills entail essential vocational training like general construction; AC installation and servicing; motor vehicle service and repairs for men and women; upholstery; backhoe operations; welding; basic electrical and electronics; general cosmetology; basic sound engineering; landscaping; fish pot making, cooking and cake making and so forth,” Major Sutton explained.

According to its coordinator, the Alternative Lifestyle Pathway Programme continues to help individuals and communities heal from years of violent crimes. Since the conception of the current version of ALPP, the Federation has seen a dramatic decrease in homicides and gun related crimes.