Astaphan Weighs in on Constitutional Boundaries

Your browser don't support audio player

Social Activist, former Politician and Tourism Minister Dwyer Astaphan has shared his thoughts on the makeup of the political arena, ahead of the constitutionally due general elections by mid-August in St. Kitts and Nevis.

In his weekly show Operating Room on Tuesday, he rehashed the facts of the colloquially called “boundaries case” of 2015, in which the Privy Court ruled that the elections then had to be held using the boundary demarcations of 1989.

Astaphan also answered questions from viewers regarding the validity of the 2015 boundaries proposal or the possibility of new boundaries at this time of the year.