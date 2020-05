Your browser don't support audio player

As voters head to the polls in a matter of days, Former Minister Dwyer Astaphan is encouraging voters to evaluate the actions of those seeking to comprise the new administration.

“Do not be fooled. Do not be seduced,” he said during his weekly Operating Room on Tuesday night(May 19th), while the Team Unity party launched its candidates simultaneously.

Weighing in on the manner in which the National Assembly was dissolved last week, Astaphan asserts that it was “disrespectful”.