Astaphan is again speaking out against solar farm partnership between the government and Swiss company Leclanche

April 30, 2021 in National
G. A. Dwyer Astaphan, Lawyer, Social Activist, Former Tourism minister in St. Kitts-Nevis (file photo)

Social activist and former government mp Dwyer Astaphan is again speaking out against what has been described as an ill-advised solar farm partnership between the government and Swiss company Leclanche that will see the build-out of a $70 million microgrid solar farm.

According to lLeclanche, upon completion, the St. Kitts project will be the largest solar generation and energy storage system in the Caribbean and a model for other island nations worldwide. In its first year of operation, the system is expected to generate approximately 61,300 MWh of electricity with a 41,500 metric ton reduction of CO2 emissions.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Honorable Timothy Harris has described the venture as a visionary project.

Astaphan has however described this project, which is being built in St. Kitts’ Basseterre Valley on a 102-acre plot of government-owned land and which will see Leclanche having ownership for more than 50% of the arrangement, as selling out the birthright of nationals. He maintains that the project has to be nationalized.

Astaphan explained that for a long time the measure by which we determine the wealth and wellbeing of a nation has been skewed and underscored the importance of critical thinking.