Artist Dennis Richards creates Olympic pin for St Kitts and Nevis

The St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) has unveiled the official pin that athletes and officials from the twin-island federation will be using at Paris 2024.

SKNOC said the pins were designed by leading local artist Dennis Richards and features the Brimstone Hill Fortress and Mount Nevis which are iconic features of the St Kitts and Nevis landscape.

“This robust design evokes strength, drawing from Brimstone Hill Fortress’ imposing nature and Mount Nevis’s geothermal properties,” SKNOC said.

“We especially thank Mr. Richards for his dedication and for submitting a successful design. We also extend our gratitude to the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park for allowing the use of aspects of their logo. The National Park is celebrating 25 years as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

These pins will be worn by St Kitts and Nevis representatives throughout their time in Paris. As is Olympic tradition, they will be exchanged with athletes and officials from other countries, fostering international goodwill and embodying the Olympic spirit.