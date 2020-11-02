Antigua | Pm Browne Responds to Reports of Cabinet Minister Being Accused of Rape

ST. JOHNS, Antigua, November 1, 2020 – Prime Minister Gaston Browne has responded to claims that a member of his Cabinet has been accused of rape.

Speaking on his radio show on Pointe FM, Prime Minister Browne said “What I’ll say at this point, I have not been able to verify the veracity of the claim, but if indeed it’s a serious issue and it’s before the Crime Unit, then clearly, the Minister involved knows exactly what to do.”

“The Minister would be aware of the governance framework of my administration. Where you have such allegations and there is an active investigation, then the minister has no other option but to resign, pending the result of the investigation,” he said.

“That is standard governance practice,” Prime Minister Browne said , “So I just want to make that abundantly clear that that is my position on that matter.”

“Clearly I do not have the details and I’m not in a position to say anything further on the matter,” he lamented.