Authorities are conducting an investigation after the body of a 71-year-old man was discovered floating at Fort James Beach early Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Abi DeSilver, a resident of Reginald Peterson’s Street in the Villa area.

According to initial reports, a beachgoer made the discovery shortly after 6am and immediately alerted authorities.

Police officials remain at the scene, working to determine the circumstances surrounding DeSilver’s death.