Antigua and Barbuda announces team for 2024 Paris Olympics

Five athletes will be representing Antigua and Barbuda in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France set to take place from July 26 to August 11.

The delegation, unveiled by the Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee (ABNOC), showcases a mix of experienced Olympians and promising young talents across multiple disciplines.

In athletics, Joella Lloyd has made history by qualifying for the female 100m event.

Lloyd “successfully met the qualifying time of 11.06 in the female 100m event, setting a new National Record and becoming the second female athlete in Antigua and Barbuda’s history to meet the Olympic qualifying standards,” ABNOC stated in a press release.

Joining Lloyd on the track is Cejhae Greene, who will compete in the male 100m event.

Greene has “impressively achieved the qualifying standard time of 10.00 in the Male 100m event, securing his participation in his 3rd Olympic Games.”

In recognition of his achievements, the ABNOC announced, “It is with great pleasure that we announce Cejhae Greene as the Flagbearer for the 2024 Paris Games.”

The athletics events are scheduled to take place from August 1-11, 2024.

In an exciting development for the nation’s Olympic prospects, Tiger Tyson will represent Antigua and Barbuda in Kiteboarding, a sailing event. According to the ABNOC, “Tiger’s awe-inspiring skills have earned him a spot among the top twenty in the world, with strong prospects of clinching a medal at the Paris Olympics.”

Rounding out the Olympic squad are two promising young swimmers selected for Universality Places.

Jadon Wuilliez will compete in the men’s 100m Breaststroke, while 14-year-old Ellie Shaw will take on the women’s 100m Breaststroke event.

The Antigua and Barbuda delegation will be under the experienced leadership of Joel Rayne, who has been appointed Chef de Mission for the Paris Games.

Supporting Rayne in team operations will be the capable Thomas Greenaway, serving as Team Manager.

To ensure optimal performance at the Olympics, the swimming and athletics contingent will benefit from an early arrival in France.

They are set to participate in a prestigious two-week training camp hosted by Paman Sports, commencing a fortnight before their respective competitions.