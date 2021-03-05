Another McKnighter Seymour ‘Tally’ Davis Launchs Book “From Whence They Came? McKnight”

Your browser don't support audio player

The Federation’s library stock increased with the publishing of another book. This book “From whence they came? McKnight” is dedicated to all the people of McKnight, past, present and future who continue to succeed despite the predictions of the naysayers.

The author Seymour ‘Tally” Davis told Freedom Fm on Monday that he felt empowered to reveal and document the true story of success and achievement in McKnight, by notable citizens whose life stories should be told.

Davis humors Teacher Carmen, L. Ward, Dr Mervin Laws and King Morrow in his book From when they came.