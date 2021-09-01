ANOTHER ANNIVERSARY IS IN THE AIR FOR FREEDOM FM

Today is yet another anniversary, the 11th infact, of the Founding of Freedom FM, the Freedom Torch lit by the Big J L (Clement Junie Liburd), veteran in radio broadcasting for about 50 yrs. Daily News of relevance, discussions of the ISSUES of the day, Music of international flavour which are culturally, Sports reporting of local, regional and international events are some of the programmed items that have catapulted Freedom FM to the top of the most listened radio stations in our Federation.

And so today let us commend the Founder and his reliable staff like EK Maurice Flanders who is probably the most popular host in SKN.

We love you Freedom FM and continue to push way off the charts to the boundless boundaries.

With Sincerity and Nuff Respect,

Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas,

Political Leader SKNLP,

Leader Parliamentary Opposition.