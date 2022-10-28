Anguilla: Dwight Horsford re-appointed as Attorney General

Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam has re-appointed Dwight Horsford as the Attorney General of Anguilla for a another two-year term.

His reappointment was made after the governor consulted with the Judicial Service Commission.

In a statement, the Governor said: “Mr Horsford has established a strong reputation. His leadership as the Attorney General of Anguilla has been instrumental in driving forward a variety of complex matters and initiatives. I look forward to his continued service to the people of Anguilla.”

In response, Horsford commented: “I am honoured to serve as the Attorney General of Anguilla for a further term. As the Government’s principal legal adviser, I will continue to uphold the rule of law and strengthen our justice system. I look forward to developing and finalising a number initiatives, which will further improve protections and the effective administration of justice.”

“I will also seek to complete a revision of the Laws of Anguilla, last done in 2014, which will provide a consolidated version of all the laws passed by the Assembly to the public for open access.”