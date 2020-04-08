Amory Bakery & NEMA Collaborate to Distribute Easter Treats

Your browser don't support audio player

Amory Bakery (formerly American Bakery) is keeping their word of producing three (3) loaves of bread and buns for Easter.

Because of the Zonal measures now in place, however, distribution of some loaves will be in the form of deliveries for persons unable to move out of Zone 1 to venture into Zone 2 where the bakery is located, along Victoria Road in Baseterre on Thursday – Holy Thursday (April 9).

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has given its commitment to delivering the loves of bread to households, according to Mr Ernest Amory, Chair of Amory Enterprises speaking to Freedom FM on Wednesday morning (April 8).