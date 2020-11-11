Amory Bakery for The Win Again*

Did you hear what Mr. Amory is doing for his BORN-DAY this Sunday? He made the announcement on 106.5 Freedom Fm on Tuesday…

Amory bakery is giving away 5000 lunch meals on Sunday‼️

Get you born-day lunch tickets at the bakery. He even suggests that you can still come if you ain’t get no ticket. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Wett Dutt and the Spanish band.

Mr Amory said he’s spending his BORN-DAY with his people and giving them something especially during these Covid 19 times.