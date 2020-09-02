Amory bakery continues to give back to national and residents during Covid 19 pandemic

Your browser don't support audio player

Ernest Amory, proprietor of Amory Enterprises, continues to assist those who are in need as a result of hardships caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Mr Amory, during the celebration of Freedom Fm’s 10th anniversary, encouraged businesses to give back to the community as much as they can before announcing that the Amory Cafe Patisserie will on Friday, provide lunch and pastries free of cost to the general public.

He further announced that Amory Enterprise will from Sunday 4th October, provide free lunch for 400 person every Sunday.

Amory Enterprise has spearheaded a number of initiatives geared at assisting those in need since the Covid 19 pandemic started affect the nation in March of 2020. The Amory Bakery has donated bread free of cost to the JNF Hospital and the Cardin Home. The bakery also provided bread free of cost to the general public during the lock-down period.