Ambassador Powell: TUG is Ready, No need for Delay

People’s Action Movement (PAM) representative for constituency number 2, Jonel Powell says the Team Unity Government is ready for general elections and sees no reason for any delay.

The constitutional life of the National Assembly is due to run out on Thursday 14th May when Parliament is dissolved with elections to be held some 90 days after such dissolution.

Ambassador Jonel Powell spoke to Carib Update News recently about upcoming general elections in St. Kitts and Nevis and the state of readiness of the Team Unity coalition government and the people.

Powell addressed the issue of campaigning for the 2020 elections indicating that the public meetings and door-to-doors have now been replaced by virtual meetings, social media and radio stations.

Powell further assessed that the Team Unity coalition remains strong and confident.