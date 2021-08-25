ALL HAIL KIM COLLINS…!!!

I am still of the view that this man is responsible for our Country being known in all corners of the world.

On this date, eighteen years ago, this man shocked the world and put SKN on the map by winning the 100m finals at the World Championship Games held in Paris, France in 2003.

Google almost crashed as hundreds of thousands of users logged onto their site to find out where in the world was this place call St.Kitts and Nevis.

He united a Nation.

He made us all proud.

It was a great day to be a citizen of St.Kitts and Nevis.

I am still of the view that this day should at least be made a public half holiday.

Thank you Kim Collins for helping to turn the eyes of the world onto our small Nation.

To the wonderful people of St.Kitts and Nevis…..HAPPY KIM COLLINS DAY !!!!