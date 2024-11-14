AK-47 seized in joint operation on St Kitts

A high-powered assault rifle and ammunition have been recovered during a joint search operation in Newtown, St Kitts, as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal firearms in the community.

The operation, conducted between 12pm and 12:30pm on November 12, involved officers from the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s (RSCNPF) Special Services Unit (SSU) and soldiers from the St Kitts – Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF).

“During the operation, an AK-47 assault rifle, accompanied by two magazines and thirty-three rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, was recovered,” police confirmed.

The contraband was discovered during a search of an abandoned building and has since been taken into police custody.

While no arrests have been made in connection with the seizure, law enforcement officials emphasize their commitment to the investigation. “The RSCNPF is committed to continuing its investigations and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice,” they stated.

The operation is part of an ongoing initiative to enhance public safety and reduce illegal firearms in the community.

Authorities are now appealing to the public for assistance.