Airlift Update #6

Dear Tourism Stakeholders,

Please note the following airline schedule as of Wednesday 2nd December, 2020.

AA MIA-SKB 318

Saturday 5th December, 2020

Saturday 12th December, 2020

Saturday 19th December, 2020

Sunday 20th December, 2020

Wednesday 23rd December, 2020

Saturday 26th December, 2020

Sunday 27th December, 2020

Wednesday 30th December, 2020

AA CLT-SKB AA1701

Saturday service only commences December 19th 2020 to January 2nd 2021.

Delta ALT-SKB DL1986

Saturday service only commences December 19th, 2020 to April 24th, 2021.

Delta JFK-SKB DL1847

Saturday service only commences December 19th, 2020 to April 24th, 2021.

BA 2157 LGW-SKB/BA 2256 SKB-LGW

Saturday service only commences on December 12th, 2020.

LIAT- LI 350 ANU-SKB/ LI 353 SKB-ANU

Saturday service only commenced November 28th, 2020 to April 24th, 2021.

LIAT- LI 351 BGI-SKB/ LI 352 SKB-BGI

Saturday service only commenced November 28th, 2020 to April 24th, 2021.

Seaborne/Silver Airways- BB 4180 SJU-SKB/ BB 4187 SKB-SJU

Saturday 12th December, 2020

Thursday 17th December, 2020

Cancelled: Air Canada – Weekly Saturday Service for winter 2020-21.

Cancelled: WinAir – Weekly Saturday service.

Cancelled: United Airlines – Weekly Wednesday and Saturday Service for winter 2020-21.

NB: As airlines update their schedules the St. Kitts Tourism Authority will update accordingly. Please note airlift schedules are subject to change.

