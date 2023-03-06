Air Supply, Koffee, Chronixx announced for St Kitts Music Festival

The first ten acts have been announced for the St Kitts Music Festival.
The first wave of performers for the 25th edition of the music festival was announced on Sunday night.
The performers include one American band, several Jamaican performers and two soca artistes.
The next wave of artistes will be announced in the coming weeks.
The performers are:
Air Supply
Koffee
Govana
Skillibeng
Chronixx
Valiant
Skinny Fabulous
Patrice Roberts
Grand Masters
Byron Messia
The St Kitts Music Festival takes place from June 22 to 24.